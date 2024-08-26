PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wWDFDUUtQWE0wJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTBYMUNRS1BYTTAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

NCP Football Top 20: Folsom Starts Strong against Long Beach Poly

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
@norcalpreps

Only eight Top 20 teams were in action in week 1 highlighted by No. 1 Folsom Bulldogs beating Long Beach Poly 63-20 in the Game of the Week. Rocklin went on the road to beat Turlock and Central Catholic came back in the second half to win at Pleasant Valley.


2025 Football Top 50 I 2026 Footbball Top 25


Here is a free preview of the Top 20:


1. Folsom (1-0)

Folsom looked better than advertised in a 63-20 win over Long Beach Poly that saw Ryder Lyons throw for 182 yards and two touchdowns and a highlight reel touchdown run. Daymion Rivera and Carter Jackson combined for more than 200 rushing yards behind a physical Bulldogs’ offensive line. Folsom stays at home against Serra on Friday.


Click Here for the Complete Top 20


