@norcalpreps

Only eight Top 20 teams were in action in week 1 highlighted by No. 1 Folsom Bulldogs beating Long Beach Poly 63-20 in the Game of the Week. Rocklin went on the road to beat Turlock and Central Catholic came back in the second half to win at Pleasant Valley.





Click here to sign up today





2025 Football Top 50 I 2026 Footbball Top 25





Here is a free preview of the Top 20:





1. Folsom (1-0)

Folsom looked better than advertised in a 63-20 win over Long Beach Poly that saw Ryder Lyons throw for 182 yards and two touchdowns and a highlight reel touchdown run. Daymion Rivera and Carter Jackson combined for more than 200 rushing yards behind a physical Bulldogs’ offensive line. Folsom stays at home against Serra on Friday.





Click Here for the Complete Top 20



