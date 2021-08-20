NCP Football Primer: What You Need to Know
The Sac-Joaquin Section is scheduled to start their season tonight while the rest of NorCal works toward openers next week. Check out all of our preseason content and the opening week schedule for Top 35 teams.
2022 Football Top 50 Palyer Rankings
Team Preview: San Ramon Valley
Week 0 Schedule
#2 Folsom at #5 Monterey Trail
#9 Lincoln-Stockton at Edison-Stockton
#27 Turlcok at #14 Rocklin
Cosumnes Oaks at #17 Oak Ridge
#18 Elk Grove at Inderkum
Davis at #22 Vacaville
#23 Granite Bay at Vista del Lago
Downey at #30 Manteca
Merced at #31 Merced
Sonora at #35 Oakdale