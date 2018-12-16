NCP Football End of Season Top 20
For a look at how 2018 went and what could be on the horizon for 2019, visit The NCP Insider
1. De La Salle (12-1) Preseason Rank #1
2. Folsom (14-1) Beat Cathedral 21-14 Preseason Rank #2
3. Liberty (13-1) Beat Sierra Canyon 19-17 Preseason Rank #4
4. Valley Christian, San Jose (11-3) Preseason Rank: #10
5. Del Oro (13-2) Lost to Grace Brethren 21-14 Preseason Rank: #11
6. St. Francis, Mountain View (11-3) Preseason #5
7. Pittsburg (7-4) Preseason Rank #3
8. Clayton Valley Charter (9-2) Preseason Rank #15
9. Menlo-Atherton (13-2) Beat Lincoln-San Diego 21-7 Preseason Rank NR
10. Wilcox (14-1) Beat Kaiser 41-27 Preseason Rank NR
11. Serra (7-5) Preseason Rank #6
12. Cardinal Newman (11-1) Preseason Rank #13
13. Central Catholic (11-2) Preseason Rank #16
14. Monterey Trail (12-1) Preseason Rank NR
15. Capital Christian (13-1) Preseason Rank NR
16. San Ramon Valley (9-4) Preseason Rank NR
17. St. Mary’s-Stockton (7-5) Preseason Rank #12
18. Inderkum (11-1) Preseason Rank NR
19. Bishop O’Dowd (12-2) Preseason Rank #17
20. Sheldon (10-2) Preseason Rank NR