1. De La Salle (12-1) Preseason Rank #1

2. Folsom (14-1) Beat Cathedral 21-14 Preseason Rank #2

3. Liberty (13-1) Beat Sierra Canyon 19-17 Preseason Rank #4

4. Valley Christian, San Jose (11-3) Preseason Rank: #10

5. Del Oro (13-2) Lost to Grace Brethren 21-14 Preseason Rank: #11

6. St. Francis, Mountain View (11-3) Preseason #5

7. Pittsburg (7-4) Preseason Rank #3

8. Clayton Valley Charter (9-2) Preseason Rank #15

9. Menlo-Atherton (13-2) Beat Lincoln-San Diego 21-7 Preseason Rank NR

10. Wilcox (14-1) Beat Kaiser 41-27 Preseason Rank NR

11. Serra (7-5) Preseason Rank #6

12. Cardinal Newman (11-1) Preseason Rank #13

13. Central Catholic (11-2) Preseason Rank #16

14. Monterey Trail (12-1) Preseason Rank NR

15. Capital Christian (13-1) Preseason Rank NR

16. San Ramon Valley (9-4) Preseason Rank NR

17. St. Mary’s-Stockton (7-5) Preseason Rank #12

18. Inderkum (11-1) Preseason Rank NR

19. Bishop O’Dowd (12-2) Preseason Rank #17

20. Sheldon (10-2) Preseason Rank NR