NCP Football Daily: Thursday Games, Derek Houston and Chabot

Game Notes

Colfax (5-2) has won four in a row after a 20-17 win over Marysville on Thursday. Noah Souza had two touchdown passes in the win.





Aptos (7-1) had no trouble in a 51-0 win over Alisal. Nick Forbes threw two touchdown passes and the Mariners finished with 333 rushing yards.





Player Notes

Rocklin 2023 linebacker Derek Houston (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) has 61 tackles and four sacks. He has good size, closes well on the ball on running plays and as a pass rusher and looks comfortable dropping into coverage. He has been one of the breakout players this fall in the junior class.





JUCO Note

Chabot (2-3) faces a tough test this week when it hosts undefeated City College of San Francisco. Defensively, one of Chabot’s top players is defensive lineman Deonte Bridges. He has six sacks in five games.





Alumni Watch

Tight end Zach Ertz (Monte Vista) is on the move as the Philadelphia Eagles have traded him to the Arizona Cardinals. Ertz was a key player on the Eagles’ Super Bowl winning team He had a touchdown catch on Thursday night prior to the trade.





Video to Watch

Los Gatos senior Jake Ripp (Boise State) has been a two-way standout for the Wildcats at tight end and linebacker.





Story to Read

The Bay Area News Group checked in on a pair of first year head coaches in the East Bay with Monte Vista’s CJ Anderson and St. Mary’s-Berkeley Jahvid Best.