NCP Football Daily: St. Francis stays undefeated, Friday Surprises and More

Game Notes

No. 1 St. Francis-Mountain View beat No. 15 Bellarmine (5-3) 44-24 on Friday night spearheaded by a 16-0 second quarter. The Lancers got four rushing touchdowns from Viliami Teu, who was able to generate big plays in the run game, and hit passes down the field from Josh Perry. After withstanding Bellarmine’s fast tempo offense, the Lancers defense controlled the line of scrimmage and were able to extend their coverage to force some throwaways.





Bellarmine quarterback Wade Smith threw two touchdown passes in the loss, which was Bellarmine’s third in four games. Next week, they will play at Valley Christian.





More Scores to Know

Del Oro beat No. 26 Oak Ridge 21-0

Half Moon Bay beat Burlingame 42-41

#32 Kimball beat #27 Kimball 58-41

Cosumnes Oaks beat #33 Capital Christian 28-24





Player Notes

Teu, a 5-foot-11, 195 pound senior running back, is a power back who has good agility to break containment and bounce outside for big plays. He has good vision and has emerged as one of the top backs in the region. The senior had 276 yards and four scores on Friday.





JUCO Note

Diablo Valley College (5-2) beat Chabot (2-5) 32-3 on Friday night. With a 2-0 mark in Bay 6 competition, Diablo Valley’s next two games are against San Mateo and San Francisco.





Video to Watch

Monte Vista got a game-ending sack in a 27-22 win over California. The Mustangs moved to 7-0 on the season.