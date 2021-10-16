NCP Football Daily: Monte Vista stays undefeated on a busy Friday night

Game Notes

#30 Monte Vista (6-0) got a 42 yard touchdown pass from Dylann Devitt to Cole Boscia with six minutes left en route to a 10-7 win over Amador Valley (4-3). The Mustangs led 3-0 at halftime, but Amador Valley stopped them on downs at midfield and went eight plays capped by a two yard scoring run from Marcus Hoerz in the first minute of the fourth quarter. After Devitt threw a red zone interception, the Monte Vista defense held and set up good field position for the eventual winning score.





Both teams relied mostly on the running game with Devitt making key runs when coverage held up downfield. For Amador Valley, it had success in wildcat runs especially by Brady Nassar. Miles Tucker also ran the ball well.





Monte Vista senior tight end Jack Endries had only two catches on Friday, but had three tackles for loss including two sacks. His final sack in the final minute caused a fumble to seal the game.





The Dons, who were without starting quarterback EJ Thomsen, started 4-0 before losses to Foothill, San Ramon Valley and Monte Vista.





5 More Scores to Know

#6 Rocklin beat #4 Folsom 40-7

#3 Serra beat #10 Valley Christian 28-21

#9 Central Catholic beat #27 Manteca 56-33

Sacred Heart Cathedral beat #8 Bellarmine 20-13

Antelope beat #29 Inderkum 35-6





Player Notes

Monte Vista 2022 Jack Endries (6-foot-4, 227 pounds) is one of the top tight ends in the region and has put together a nice season for the Mustangs. On Friday, it was his defense that stood out. He used a combination of power and speed to get in the backfield for multiple big plays in the second half, including the game sealing sack, to keep Monte Vista undefeated.





JUCO Note

Diablo Valley (4-2) got out to a 34-7 halftime lead over Laney (3-3) en route to a 54-29 win on Friday night. Diablo Valley finished with 590 total yards with Joey Aguilar (Freedom) and Baylie Coston (Freedom) connecting on two passing touchdowns. The defense also forced four turnovers.





Video to Watch

Clayton Valley Charter completed a hail mary pass on the final play of the first half to take a 14-7 lead over San Ramon Valley. The Ugly Eagles eventually posted a 28-21 win.





Story to Read

The viral video of a football drill happened in Northern California and El Cerrito’s coach has been placed on leave, according to the Bay Area News Group.