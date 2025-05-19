NCP Baseball Top 20: St. Mary's-Franklin set for SJS D1 Finals

25 of the top 26 players have made college commitments with the top two players heading to Power 4 Schools.
The graduating senior class was a good one led by a pair of Top 100 recruits.
Davis extended their win streak to eight games with a shutout win over Rocklin.
The Top 5 has been reworked as St. Mary's has grabbed the top spot with Granada quickly rising at No. 2.
Valley Christian is 9-1-1 in its past 11 games highlighted by a win over nationally ranked Archbishop Moeller (Ohio).
25 of the top 26 players have made college commitments with the top two players heading to Power 4 Schools.
The graduating senior class was a good one led by a pair of Top 100 recruits.
Davis extended their win streak to eight games with a shutout win over Rocklin.