 NorCalPreps - Moreau Catholic poised for big season
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 18:41:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Moreau Catholic poised for big season

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
@norcalpreps

Head Coach: Frank Knight (10 seasons)League: Mission Valley Athletic LeagueSection: North Coast SectionProgram overview:Moreau Catholic has become a premier program in Northern California with two ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}