@norcalpreps

Monroe sets the pace
2020 point guard Byrce Monroe was one of the big winners in July playing for Team Lillard. What stood out about his game and where is he at with his recruitment?The 5-foot-11 Monroe helped lead Tea...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news