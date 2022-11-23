@norcalpreps

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Miramonte (8-4) ended the regular season on a three game losing streak, but there were some truths that remained. The Matadors still boasted a strong offense led by UCLA bound quarterback Luke Duncan and were one of the top teams heading into the NCS Division V playoffs.





“We knew our league was extremely tough,” Miramonte head coach Jack Schram said of late season losses to Las Lomas, Acalanes and Campolindo. The Matadors had fourth quarter leads in those first two games.





Fast forward two weeks and Miramonte posted a convincing 34-6 win over Analy to reach the Division V finals against defending champion San Marin (10-2).





“It was an amazing job against Analy in forcing seven turnovers. Five interceptions,” Schram said of the semi-final win. “We knew they had a very good passing game.”





The defense is paced by middle linebacker Grant Scanlan. Defensive back Chase Bliss and Matt Hawkins are key in the secondary while Jackson Davenport is a two-way starter at defensive tackle and offensive guard.





Flipping to offense, Duncan has backed up his recruiting pedigree with 3,123 yards and 39 touchdowns against nine interceptions.





Schram shared a story from pregame warmups last week where Duncan threw three consecutive fades with a moon ball trajectory, a medium trajectory and one on a rope. All three ended right on the receiver.





“He’s a Division I quarterback who can really spin the ball,” Schram said. “He has the drive and desire.”





Duncan has a good group of skill position players with Cooper Bohlig and John Williams each having double digit receiving touchdowns. Bennett Destino has rushed for 663 yards and nine touchdowns.





They play behind an offensive line that has given up less than a handful of sacks this season. Jackson Davenport, Luke Davis, Palmer Rhodes and Nick Blair make up ⅘ of the line with Nick Bonar and Andrew Davenport sharing time at the final spot.





Miramonte takes on San Marin on Friday at Rancho Cotate High School.



