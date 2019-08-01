News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-01 11:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

McDonald completes solid summer

L9ufsg7lclvrazwzlgci
Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
@norcalpreps
NCP Editor

Coming back from an ankle injury that sidelined her in the spring, Union Mine 2020 forward Alli McDonald played well in July for Lady NorCal Dynasty Elite and has picked up two offers.The 6-foot-0 ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}