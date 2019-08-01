@norcalpreps

McDonald completes solid summer
Coming back from an ankle injury that sidelined her in the spring, Union Mine 2020 forward Alli McDonald played well in July for Lady NorCal Dynasty Elite and has picked up two offers.The 6-foot-0 ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news