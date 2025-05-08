May 7 Scoreboard: Top Pitchers lead teams to Playoff Wins

St. Mary's-Stockton showed off its pitching depth and offensive punch to win the Boras Classic North title.
Rocklin's strength was on display in giving up one run over two wins including a shutout of No. 1 Serra.
Nina Cain caps her stellar prep career by being named the NorCalPreps Player of the Year.
Five of the top eight teams are playing in this week's Boras Classic including the top three squads.
The WCAL and SFL have eight of the Top 20 teams, including No. 1 Serra and a rising Rocklin squad.
