NorCalPreps - Lamson picks Syracuse

Thank you to all the coaches who have recruited me and believed in me COMMITTED🖤 pic.twitter.com/JARIVhVKgm

Lamson, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds believes he has the style of play that Syracuse is looking for.

"I think how the offense runs fits my skill set well."

Rivals.com recruiting analyst Adam Gorney also thinks Lamson is a fit for the Syracuse offense.

"I'm surprised more Pac-12 teams didn't get involved with Lamson because he is a playmaker who looks his best when he's off-platform, flushed out of the pocket and then keeps looking downfield to find open receivers. He's also very good in the pocket but I don't think that's where he does his best work. There's no doubt, too, that he has the ability to have some designed runs for him to keep defenses honest and he can escape pressure really well. I don't think he has the strongest arm I've seen in this class and there is a little bit of a wind up in his delivery but the ball gets there and he does an excellent job keeping his eyes downfield to make plays."

The commitment of Lamson is the second for the Orange in the last two days. Three star defensive end Jatius Geer picked the Orange yesterday. Syracuse now has 14 commitments for the class of 2021.