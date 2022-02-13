Inderkum wins at Modesto Christian

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Inderkum (24-1) came into this game short handed missing 2 starters, including their leading scorer Derrick Claxton while Modesto Christian (22-5) was down BJ Davis. It didn't dampen one of the best matchups of the regular season with Inderkum picking up the 82-74 win





The game started by Inderkum taking a charge and setting a tone that defense will be the focus for them tonight. The game went back and forth in the first quarter, which ended in a 19-19 tie.





Modesto Christian came out in the second quarter behind Jamari Phillips, who seemed as if he couldn’t miss and had 14 points in the quarter. However, the bright spot of the half was Inderkum's Jalen Glenn, who gave Inderkum 26 points in the half. Even with his great scoring, Inderkum trailed 43-40 at the half.





The third quarter took a positive turn for Inderkum when Jermaine Haliburton started to heat up hitting four three pointers and scoring from all different spots on the floor. Phillips continued to hit tough shots to keep the Crusaders in the game. However Inderkum ended the quarter with a 61-60 lead.





In the fourth, Inderkum seemed to turn it up another level on the defensive side of the ball. Phillips fouled out of the game with five minutes remaining after scoring 29 points and Inderkum never looked back. Inderkum defensively locked in and seemed to be the more conditioned team on Saturday. They seemed to get stronger and faster as the game went on.





Haliburton ended the game with 30 points and multiple steals and Glenn led all scorers with 32 points.





When asked about the game, Inderkum head coach Fred Wilson of Inderkum said “This is a big win for us especially playing without Claxton.” He also added “defensively we are who we are win or lose”.