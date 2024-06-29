Huskies land commitment from three-star cornerback Deji Ajose
The bulk of Washington's 2025 recruiting class has come together in the last week as the Huskies have seized a wave of commitments coming off a month of official visits.
On Saturday, three-star wide receiver Deji Ajose announced his decision, becoming the 10th Huskies commit in seven days.
Ajose had 28 catches for 277 yards and 3 touchdowns in seven games for Bishop O'Dowd HS in Oakland, California, last season. He is the third wide receiver commit in this class for Washington, joining fellow three-stars Dezmen Roebuck and Raiden Vines-Bright.
The Huskies also remain a top contender for four-star Rivals100 WR Donovan Olugbode, meanwhile.
The wave of 10 commitments the last week has pushed Washington to 28th in the Rivals team rankings with 17 total commits.
Watch Ajose's highlights here: