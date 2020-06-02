@norcalpreps

On Monday, Redwood 2021 forward Kylie Horstmeyer committed to San Diego of the West Coast Conference.

Horstmeyer is a versatile 5-foot-11 forward who can face up and score inside. She can handle it, good rebounder and plays with a high motor. She averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds and three steals per game last year.

Following a junior season that saw her be named the Marin Independent Journal Player of the Year, Horstmeyer was one of the big risers in the postseason player rankings. She is now No. 3 in the 2021 class.

In terms of player comparison, she has a similar game to former St. Ignatius standout Sydney Raggio, who went on to have a successful career at St. Mary’s.

Horstmeyer is the first Top 10 recruit from the Marin County Athletic League since Emily Easom (Marin Catholic) in the class of 2012.

She played last summer with Cal Stars 16U and will be with JBS this summer if events are played.