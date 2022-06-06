Hoopz on the Hill is a NorCal staple
With the California Ballaz being a premier girl program in Northern California in serving the youth and the community for over 20 years, Director Leroy Hurt once again did an outstanding job bringing top level basketball to the Bay Area. With so many elite players and programs in attendance Hoopz on the Hill had no shortage of great competition. Matchups like Cal Ballaz 17U vs Cal Stars EYBL and San Jose Cagers vs SF Rebels, the gyms were rocking. This was one of the best girls basketball events the Bay Area has to offer.
Team Winners
17U: Cal Stars EYBL
16U Cal Stars (Brian)
13U San Jose Cagers
12U CA Ballaz
11U CA Ballaz
Top Players
Morgan Cheli 2024 Mitty Cal Stars 17U EYBL
Maya Hernandez 2023 Mitty San Jose Cagers 17U
Amanda Muse 2023 Hertitage Cal Stars 17U EYBL
Alyssa Jackson 2023 Vanden High CA Ballaz 17U
Mary Carter 2023 Antelope Cal Stars 17 EYBL
To’Shia Reynolds 2023 Pinole Valley CA Ballaz 17U
Imani Johnson 2023 Pinole Valley CA Ballaz 17U
Maddie Kanazawa 2024 Salesian Cal Stars 16U