Hoopz on the Hill is a NorCal staple

With the California Ballaz being a premier girl program in Northern California in serving the youth and the community for over 20 years, Director Leroy Hurt once again did an outstanding job bringing top level basketball to the Bay Area. With so many elite players and programs in attendance Hoopz on the Hill had no shortage of great competition. Matchups like Cal Ballaz 17U vs Cal Stars EYBL and San Jose Cagers vs SF Rebels, the gyms were rocking. This was one of the best girls basketball events the Bay Area has to offer.





Team Winners





17U: Cal Stars EYBL

16U Cal Stars (Brian)

13U San Jose Cagers

12U CA Ballaz

11U CA Ballaz





Top Players





Morgan Cheli 2024 Mitty Cal Stars 17U EYBL

Maya Hernandez 2023 Mitty San Jose Cagers 17U

Amanda Muse 2023 Hertitage Cal Stars 17U EYBL

Alyssa Jackson 2023 Vanden High CA Ballaz 17U

Mary Carter 2023 Antelope Cal Stars 17 EYBL

To’Shia Reynolds 2023 Pinole Valley CA Ballaz 17U

Imani Johnson 2023 Pinole Valley CA Ballaz 17U

Maddie Kanazawa 2024 Salesian Cal Stars 16U