This year is pivotal for Cal in a lot of respects, as it starts phase two of Justin Wilcox's tenure. It also starts a shift in recruiting, as the Bears have landed a commitment from a Bay Area recruit, the highest rated commitment from a local school since Jared Goff in the class of 2013. This time, it's Kennedy (Richmond, CA) TE Jermaine Terry, who committed to the Bears this afternoon. He becomes the third commit of the 2021 class, joining WR Mavin Anderson and OL Bastian Swinney.

Terry was recruited by Marques Tuiasosopo, who played in the NFL with Terry's cousin Courtney Anderson. He chose the Bears over offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Oregon among others.