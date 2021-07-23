Hayman stands out during live period
July can be a life changing month if a player’s game comes together in front of the right coaches. This has been the case for Healdsburg graduated senior Dylan Hayman, who helped spearhead an Adida...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news