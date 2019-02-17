Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 09:43:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Girls Basketball Report: Surprises highlight playoff action

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps.rivals.com
@norcalpreps
NCP Editor

Monterey Trail had a week of upsets starting with 62-60 overtime win over Folsom (which ended the year on a three game losing streak) and a 63-58 win at Davis, which beat Oak Ridge in the first rou...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}