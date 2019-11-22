@norcalpreps

Top 20 matchup highlights schedule

No. 12 Cardinal Newman faces off with No. 20 Oakland Tech in a meeting of teams that return the bulk of last year’s rosters. Cardinal Newman is paced by senior guard Anya Choice (UC Santa Barbara) while Oakland Tech returns senior post Stephaie Okowi.







They are ranked No. 5 and No. 7 respectively in the NCP player rankings for the 2020 class.





Oakland starts year against St. Patrick-St. Vincent

Coming off a Division III state title, Oakland graduated four of its top six scorers, but are slated to return now sophomore Aniyah Short and junior Kya Pearson.





St. Patrick-St. Vincent is coming off a 27 win season and returns the top senior guard in the region in Tameiya Sadler, who is signed to Washington.





Pinole Valley, Eureka tangle in East Bay-North Bay contest

Pinole Valley (15-14) is expected to return seven of its 11 players. Eureka went 21-11 last year in making the NorCal playoffs, but lost its top three scorers.





Berkeley is looking to build off last year’s success

Last season, Berkeley went from eight wins to 19 wins before losing its NCS Division I opener to Mission San Jose in overtime.





McGee is one to watch at Swett

Senior Veronica McGee averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists last year for Swett, which went 20-8. The Warriors are slated to bring back four of their top five scorers.





Kennedy-Richmond returns some punch from 25 win squad

The Eagles return three of their top four scorers led by Ashanti Stricklin, who logged a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds per game.





The 25 wins were the most for Kennedy since winning 26 in 2012-2013.



