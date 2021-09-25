Friday Football Recap: Valley Christian completes comeback
Valley Christian wins league opener
Trailing going into the fourth quarter, No. 6 Valley Christian (3-1) scored two touchdowns in the final period to beat Sacred Heart Cathedral (0-4) 27-21.
The Warriors’ final scores came from senior running back Joshua Minami and a 63 yard touchdown from senior Jackson Berman to junior Jurrion Dickey.
Sacred Heart Cathedral was able to take a halftime lead through big plays, including a 27 yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Ray-John Spears to junior RL Miller. Spears also kept on an option play for a 47 yard score.
Berman had two first half touchdown passes to Nathan Saipaia and Dickey.
More Scores
#2 St. Francis beat St. Ignatius 33-0
#7 Rocklin beat #25 Del Oro 38-3
#9 Bellarmine beat Riordan 38-6
#12 Los Gatos beat Wilcox 41-18
#14 Granite Bay beat #22 Oak Ridge 22-21
#20 St. Mary’s-Stockton beat #18 Cardinal Newman 34-14
#32 Monte Vista #29 El Cerrito 14-0
#33 Elk Grove beat Davis 42-14
Menlo-Atherton beat #11 McClymonds 30-27
Kimball beat #34 Oakdale 63-56