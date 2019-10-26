@norcalpreps

#9 Monte Vista 31, Clayton Valley Charter 21

Monte Vista got three touchdown passes from senior quarterback Jack Stewardson and the Mustangs got a defensive touchdown.







San Ramon Valley 24, #14 California 21

Cal led 21-14 after three quarters, but the Wolves outscored the Grizzlies 10-0 in the fourth quarter including a game winning field goal on the final play. The Wolves can win a share of the East Bay Athletic League - Mountain Division with a win next week at Monte Vista.





Logan 36, Moreau Catholic 20

The Colts got two late touchdowns in the second quarter to go from a one point lead to a 15 point halftime advantage. Logan has won eight straight since a season opening loss to Los Osos.





Encinal 13, San Leandro 12

In a matchup of undefeated teams in the West Alameda Athletic Conference, the Jets stopped a late two point conversion to beat the Pirates. Encinal’s only loss is to McClymonds.





Los Gatos 29, Palo Alto 22

Palo Alto grabbed a 15-14 lead after halftime, but Los Gatos scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to grab control. Los Gatos is off next week.





Sacred Heart Prep 24, King’s Academy 9

Sacred Heart Prep never trailed in a bounce back game after losing to Menlo-Atherton last week. The Gators relied on winning the turnover battle to hand King’s Academy its first loss.





#20 Mitty 32, St. Francis 21

Mitty jumped out to a 26-7 halftime lead in beating the Lancers to stay with one loss in the WCAL. The Monarchs finish out with St. Ignatius and Valley Christian.





Del Oro 21, #15 Rocklin 14

In one of the best going rivalries in Northern California, Del Oro turned in one of its best games of the year. Del Oro led 21-7 before allowing a Rocklin touchdown with less than two minutes left.





Cosumnes Oaks 23, Elk Grove 12

After being shutout in the first half, Cosumnes Oaks scored 16 points in the third quarter to stay in a first place tie with Davis. Those two teams will face off next week.





#11 Inderkum 35, Yuba City 20

Inderkum led 21-17 at halftime in beating Yuba City to remain undefeated. It is the third straight week the Tigers have given up 20 points.





#2 Folsom 62, Grant 17

Jake Reithmeier threw three touchdown passes as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-0 lead in a little more than one quarter. CJ Hutton also had a kickoff return for a score.