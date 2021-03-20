NorCalPreps - Football Scoreboard: Serra, Rocklin get key league wins

#2 Serra beat #7 Valley Christian 33-26: The Padres outscored the Warriors 13-3 in the second quarter to gain control in what should be the premier matchup of the WCAL schedule.





#3 Pittsburg beat Freedom 59-13: Pittsburg jumped out in its opener and carried it throughout its win over Freedom. Eli Brickhandler and Jaden Rashada shared quarterbacking duties.





#4 Folsom beat Granite Bay 35-25: Trailing 17-14 at halftime, Folsom scored two touchdowns in the first four minutes of the third quarter to improve to 2-0 in the SFL.





#6 Monterey Trail beat Woodcreek 34-7: After giving up an opening kickoff return, Monterey Trail scored the final 34 points. In other news from the game, it was reported by Cameron Salerno of the Sacramento Bee that Prophet Brown has opted out of the spring season.





#9 Rocklin beat Del Oro 29-21: Rocklin led 22-0 at the half and led by two scores twice in the second half. Mason Thomas and Elias Mullican each had two touchdown runs for the Thunder.





#14 Lincoln-Stockton beat Tracy 52-27: The Trojans jumped out to a 35-7 lead behind three touchdown passes from Kenyon Nelson and a pair of scoring runs from Jonah Coleman.





#16 Cardinal Newman beat Windsor 28-7: Cardinal Newman posted a 21-0 second half shutout and got a big night from senior Tsion Nunnally.





#19 Campolindo beat Benicia 24-14: Campolindo scored 10 fourth quarter points to move past Benicia and improve to 2-0.





Central Catholic beat Bellarmine 28-21: Central Catholic trailed 21-0 in the first half, but completed its comeback with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.





Liberty beat Antioch 20-0: The Lions scored 10 points in the first half and 10 in the second half as the defense pitched a shutout.





Oakdale beat Escalon 38-35: Oakdale and Escalon were tied at 14 at the half, but Oakdale scored 17 of the next 20 points to gain control en route to a three point win.





Vacaville beat Davis 28-21: Vacaville outscored Davis 21-7 in the fourth quarter to secure the opening win. Darian Leon-Guerrero ran for 171 yards and four touchdowns.