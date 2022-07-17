Football Rankings by the Numbers: Running Backs
2023 Top 50QuarterbacksThe running back position produced possibly the best prospect of the past 20 years in Antioch’s Najee Harris (Antioch/Alabama/Steelers). He was the No. 1 overall prospect in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news