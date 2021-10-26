Football Daily: Placer's turnaround, Justin Guin and more Updates

Team Notes

Placer has won three in a row since a 0-5 start. In the first five games, the Hillmen gave up 37.6 points per game. In the last three games against Nevada Union, Rio Linda and Oakmont, they are giving up an average of 15 points per game. Their opponent this week, Ponderosa (4-3), is averaging 27 points per game and has lost its three games by a combined 17 total points.





Player Notes

San Marin 2022 RB/DB Justin Guin (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) continued his good season with more than 100 rushing yards in a 21-14 loss to Marin Catholic on Saturday. Guin is a solid back with a nice blend of strength and agility to shake defenders. Defensively, he attacks the line of scrimmage and is a good tackler.





JUCO Notes

Despite out gaining Monterey Peninsula (4-3), Merced (4-4) fell 40-35 this past weekend. In the loss, Ryan Kraft (Bret Harte) threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns. MPC ran for 249 yards led by Devin Bradd, who finished with 135 yards.





Alumni Watch

Notre Dame defensive back TaRiq Bey (Milpitas) had a team high seven tackles and a fumble recovery in a 31-16 win over USC. Defensive end Isaiah Foskey (De La Salle) had two sacks.





Video to Watch

Menlo-Atherton 2022 wide receiver Jalen Moss made numerous big plays in last week’s win over Terra Nova. He finished with 236 yards and two touchdowns.





Story to Read

MaxPreps has released its updated SJS Playoff Projections with Rocklin, Central Catholic, Capital Christian and Kimball being the top seeds in the top four divisions.



