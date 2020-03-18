@norcalpreps

Mitty was a wire-to-wire No. 1 team for the 2019-2020 season ending as the NorCal Open Division champions. How did the rest of the list finish after No. 1?





Eight of the Top 10 teams in the final rankings were Top 10 in November. The big riser were Cardinal Newman (#12 preseason) and San Ramon Valley (#13 preseason).





Seven of the Top 10 teams in the final Top 20 come from the North Coast Section.





Laguna Creek, Del Oro, St. Mary’s-Berkeley, Woodcreek and Granite Bay are new teams to the final rankings after starting the year unranked.





Preseason Top 20 ranked teams that missed the final ranking are California (#11), Elk Grove (#16), Valley Christian (#17), Folsom (#18) and Lincoln-Stockton (#19)





FINAL Top 20 Rankings

1. Mitty (26-3) Preseason Rank: #1

2. St. Joseph (24-8) Preseason Rank: #5

3. Cardinal Newman (29-4) Preseason Rank: #12

4. St. Mary’s-Stockton (23-5) Preseason Rank: #2

5. Bishop O’Dowd (23-7) Preseason Rank: #3

6. Salesian (28-5) Preseason Rank: #7

7. Pinewood (25-5) Preseason Rank: #9

8. Miramonte (23-6) Preseason Rank: #4

9. Heritage (22-8) Preseason Rank: #8

10. San Ramon Valley (27-5) Preseason Rank: #13

11. Menlo (21-6) Preseason Rank: #10

12. Antelope (29-4) Preseason Rank: #6

13. Oak Ridge (24-7) Preseason Rank: #14

14. Oakland Tech (25-8) Preseason Rank: #20

15. Laguna Creek (28-4) Preseason Rank: NR

16. McClatchy (26-5) Preseason Rank: #15

17. Del Oro (24-11) Preseason Rank: NR

18. St. Mary’s-Berkeley (27-7) Preseason Rank: NR

19. Woodcreek (24-6) Preseason Rank: NR

20. Granite Bay (20-10) Preseason Rank: NR



