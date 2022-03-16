 NorCalPreps - FINAL Boys Basketball Top 35 Rankings
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-16 13:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

FINAL Boys Basketball Top 35 Rankings

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
@norcalpreps

1. Modesto Christian (30-6) Preseason Rank: #2


2. Campolindo (28-2) Preseason Rank: #1


3. Riordan (21-9) Preseason Rank: #8


4. De La Salle (22-6) Preseason Rank: #20


5. Sheldon (22-11) Preseason Rank: #7


6. Mitty (23-6) Preseason Rank: #6


7. Sacred Heart Prep (25-5) Preseason Rank: #25


8. St. Ignatius (23-8) Preseason Rank: #33


9. Inderkum (28-3) Preseason Rank: #15


10. Lincoln-Stockton (26-6) Preseason Rank: #12


11. Miramonte (24-6) Preseason Rank: NR


12. Northgate (20-9) Preseason Rank: NR


13. Granada (17-9) Preseason Rank: #27


14. Grant (25-4) Preseason Rank: #22


15. Elk Grove (28-6) Preseason Rank: #11


16. Folsom (24-7) Preseason Rank: #4


17. Dublin (16-8) Preseason Rank: #16


18. Clayton Valley Charter (21-10) Preseason Rank: #14


19. Dougherty Valley (21-7) Preseason Rank: #26


20. Branson (28-6) Preseason Rank: NR


21. Serra (16-11) Preseason Rank: NR


22. St. Francis-Mountain View (16-13) Preseason Rank: #13


23. University (25-8) Preseason Rank: #18


24. St. Patrick-St. Vincent (24-3) Preseason Rank: NR


25. Salesian (13-9) Preseason Rank: #3


26. Vanden (21-13) Preseason Rank: #10


27. Bishop O’Dowd (18-7) Preseason Rank: #21


28. Moreau Catholic (24-5) Preseason Rank: #17


29. Piedmont (17-11) Preseason Rank: #16


30. San Ramon Valley (18-10) Preseason Rank: NR


31. Oakland Tech (23-5) Preseason Rank: #23


32. Oakland (27-4) Preseason Rank: NR


33. Pleasant Valley (32-3) Preseason Rank: #28


34. Lincoln-San Francisco (22-4) Preseason Rank: NR


35. Granite Bay (19-14) Preseason Rank: NR


Preseason Ranked Teams: Jesuit (#9), Sacramento (#19), Capital Christian (#24), Priory (#29), Bellarmine (#30), Weston Ranch (#31), Marin Catholic (#32), Oakmont (#34), Ponderosa (#35)


