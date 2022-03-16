FINAL Boys Basketball Top 35 Rankings
1. Modesto Christian (30-6) Preseason Rank: #2
2. Campolindo (28-2) Preseason Rank: #1
3. Riordan (21-9) Preseason Rank: #8
4. De La Salle (22-6) Preseason Rank: #20
5. Sheldon (22-11) Preseason Rank: #7
6. Mitty (23-6) Preseason Rank: #6
7. Sacred Heart Prep (25-5) Preseason Rank: #25
8. St. Ignatius (23-8) Preseason Rank: #33
9. Inderkum (28-3) Preseason Rank: #15
10. Lincoln-Stockton (26-6) Preseason Rank: #12
11. Miramonte (24-6) Preseason Rank: NR
12. Northgate (20-9) Preseason Rank: NR
13. Granada (17-9) Preseason Rank: #27
14. Grant (25-4) Preseason Rank: #22
15. Elk Grove (28-6) Preseason Rank: #11
16. Folsom (24-7) Preseason Rank: #4
17. Dublin (16-8) Preseason Rank: #16
18. Clayton Valley Charter (21-10) Preseason Rank: #14
19. Dougherty Valley (21-7) Preseason Rank: #26
20. Branson (28-6) Preseason Rank: NR
21. Serra (16-11) Preseason Rank: NR
22. St. Francis-Mountain View (16-13) Preseason Rank: #13
23. University (25-8) Preseason Rank: #18
24. St. Patrick-St. Vincent (24-3) Preseason Rank: NR
25. Salesian (13-9) Preseason Rank: #3
26. Vanden (21-13) Preseason Rank: #10
27. Bishop O’Dowd (18-7) Preseason Rank: #21
28. Moreau Catholic (24-5) Preseason Rank: #17
29. Piedmont (17-11) Preseason Rank: #16
30. San Ramon Valley (18-10) Preseason Rank: NR
31. Oakland Tech (23-5) Preseason Rank: #23
32. Oakland (27-4) Preseason Rank: NR
33. Pleasant Valley (32-3) Preseason Rank: #28
34. Lincoln-San Francisco (22-4) Preseason Rank: NR
35. Granite Bay (19-14) Preseason Rank: NR
Preseason Ranked Teams: Jesuit (#9), Sacramento (#19), Capital Christian (#24), Priory (#29), Bellarmine (#30), Weston Ranch (#31), Marin Catholic (#32), Oakmont (#34), Ponderosa (#35)