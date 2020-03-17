@norcalpreps

The 2019-2020 season saw exciting games and withdrawals over the final week with the state finals officially cancelled on March 12. Comparing the preseason ranks to the final Top 20, what are the takeaways?





Eight of the Top 10 preseason teams made the final Top 10. New teams are Dublin and Bellarmine.





15 of the the Top 20 preseason teams are in the final rankings. Menlo-Atherton, Serra, Rocklin, Sacred Heart Prep and San Leandro are new to the rankings.





Preseason Teams to fall out are Modesto Christian (#5), Franklin-Elk Grove (#15), Folsom (#17), Moreau Catholic (#19) and Jesuit (#20).





The North Coast Section leads with eight ranked teams.





By NorCal playoff breakdown, it was Open Division (5), Division I (12) and Division II (3).





FINAL Top 20 Rankings

1. Sheldon (28-5) Preseason Rank: #1

2. Bishop O’Dowd (23-7) Preseason Rank: #8

3. Mitty (22-5) Preseason Rank: #3

4. Dublin (24-7) Preseason Rank: #11

5. Bellarmine (22-5) Preseason Rank: #14

6. Campolindo (26-6) Preseason Rank: #9

7. Riordan (22-5) Preseason Rank: #7

8. Salesian (25-7) Preseason Rank: #2

9. De La Salle (25-8) Preseason Rank: #4

10. Capital Christian (25-9) Preseason Rank: #10

11. Menlo-Atherton (23-5) Preseason Rank: NR

12. Dougherty Valley (22-7) Preseason Rank: #16

13. Serra (18-9) Preseason Rank: NR

14. Grant (26-6) Preseason Rank: #13

15. Vanden (27-7) Preseason Rank: #12

16. Rocklin (25-7) Preseason Rank: NR

17. Weston Ranch (24-12) Preseason Rank: #5

18. St. Patrick-St. Vincent (25-11) Preseason Rank: #18

19. Sacred Heart Prep (23-6) Preseason Rank: NR

20. San Leandro (19-9): Preseason Rank: NR



