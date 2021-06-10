Daily Rundown: CCS Playoffs, Football Recruiting and Chris Bunch

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





CCS Open Finals are set

On the boys side, Mitty and Riordan will meet for a second time. In the first meeting, Mitty won 67-58. On Wednesday, Riordan beat St. Ignatius 66-65 in a thrilling finish. The Monarchs beat Half Moon Bay 88-63.





For the girls bracket, it is a familiar matchup with Mitty against Pinewood. Mitty reached the finals with a 68-26 win over Priory. Olivia Williams had a team high 13 points. Pinewood advanced the championship game with an 80-41 win over St. Ignatius.





Mitty grabs No. 1 seed in CCS Division I Playoffs

The No. 1 overall team, Mitty, is the No. 1 seed in the CCS Division I playoffs which starts on Saturday. It will take on No. 8 Serra. In other matchups, No. 2 Palo Alto hosts No. 7 St. Francis-Mountain View, No. 3 Valley Christian-San Jose will play No. 6 Aptos and No.4 Live Oak-Morgan Hill takes on No. 5 Los Gatos.





New Mexico adds 2022 tight end

Napa 2022 tight end Christoph Horton (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) has committed to New Mexico.





He is a good athlete and can make plays after the catch, including time as a kick returner. Horton lined up outside as a junior and created separation.





Jackson Brown recaps Cal official visit

San Ramon Valley 2022 offensive lineman Jackson Brown recently took his official visit to Cal. He has upcoming official visits scheduled for Pittsburgh and Colorado.





One of the top rising seniors in the region, Brown has the Bears high on his list.





Chris Bunch makes Top 60 All-Star game

De La Salle 2022 wing Chris Bunch made the Top 60 All-Star Game at the Pangos All-American Camp. He has suitors from around the country as he starts setting visits.