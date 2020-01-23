@norcalpreps

Crush in the Valley at Solano College is bringing in some of the top teams and players on the West Coast. What are some things to look for?





Salesian takes on Chaminade, who is ranked No. 25 in the CalHiSports state rankings. Chaminade has NorCal wins over Serra, Marin Catholic and Jesuit. The Pride have a 10 game winning steak.





Desert Pines-Nevada, which has won nine of 10 games, beat Capital Christian but lost to Sacramento and Mitty out of Northern California. They play Modesto Christian on Friday and Bishop O’Dowd in the Saturday nightcap. The Dragons have been in close games throughout the year going 2-4 in games decided by five points for less.





Prolific Prep have a strong group of seniors in Jalen Green, Nimari Burnett (Texas Tech), Coleman Hawkins (Illinois), Mawot Mag (Rutgers) and Saba Gigiberia (Georgia Tech). They play Dream City Christian on Saturday, which is led by senior Marjon Beauchamp.





Other Division I signees are Bishop O’Dowd’s Monty Bowser (Cal), Vanden’s Teiano Hardee (Sacramento State) and Modesto Christian's Alex Merkviladze (Cal State Northridge)



