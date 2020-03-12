@norcalpreps

Coronavirus Schedule Updates
Below are some of the local high school events that have been postponed due to the Coronavirus. We will be updating this list continually. If any are missing, please email dougbenton@gmail.com
CIF Cancels the remainder of the State Basketball Playoffs
St. Francis-Mountain View suspends athletic events March 12-March 30
Monarch Athletics schedule update: All varsity athletic contests scheduled for today have been postponed.— AMHS Athletics (@AMHSAthletics) March 12, 2020
Based on @CAPublicHealth guidance, Elk Grove Unified is canceling all EGUSD-organized athletic and academic competitions (field trips and visual and performing arts practices) scheduled for today, March 12, 2020. https://t.co/GSNDFO33lv pic.twitter.com/P8AVuiQuGX— Elk Grove Unified (@ElkGroveUnified) March 12, 2020
Menlo School is shut down beginning today and through April 13 all athletic events cancelled @paloaltoweekly @AlmanacNews @DarrenSabedra— Glenn Reeves (@GReeves23) March 12, 2020
New Story: All games suspended indefinitely! https://t.co/nYap6T9z1e— M-A Athletics (@bearsathletics_) March 12, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Last night, the Bellarmine Administration made a difficult but thoughtful decision to close our campus. Effective today, all games and practices will be postponed/cancelled until March 30th. BCP Athletics will provide additional updates as they come in. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/ikpxTwig29— Bellarmine Athletics (@BCPSports) March 12, 2020