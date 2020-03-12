@norcalpreps

Below are some of the local high school events that have been postponed due to the Coronavirus. We will be updating this list continually. If any are missing, please email dougbenton@gmail.com





CIF Cancels the remainder of the State Basketball Playoffs

Weston Ranch reaction



Campolindo reaction





St. Francis-Mountain View suspends athletic events March 12-March 30

Marin Catholic suspends athletic events from March 12-25