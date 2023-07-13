@norcalpreps

De La Salle senior Connor “Bear” Harrison was one of the top players in Northern California this past season in helping lead the Spartans to a second NorCal Division I title.





The 6-foot-2, 205 pound catcher was an All-NorCal pick and Bay Area News Group Player of the Year has been patient with his recruitment and it has paid off with a commitment to St. Mary’s.





“Bear became a quiet leader. Always went about his business to help the team and himself. He was never satisfied with his game. Always worked to get better at his weaknesses. Other players picked up on this and followed,” De La Salle head coach David Jeans said. “He was a big part of our NorCal championship. He will be an asset to the St Mary’s program.”





Harrison improved across the board this past season with a .404 average, 14 extra base hits (three home runs) and 36 RBI. In seven playoff games, he went 9-for-22 (.409) and nine RBI.



