Arizona landed one of its most important commitments in the 2022 class Friday as three-star defensive back Zeke Berry pulled the trigger on his pledge. The 5-foot-11 versatile athlete has the most impressive offer list of any recruit in the Wildcats' current class as he picked UA over offers from Oregon, UCLA, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Cal, Oregon State, Utah, Arizona State and many others.

He is a unique recruit for Arizona who has continued to shine on both sides of the ball this offseason leading to an intriguing future with the Wildcats. We have been able to watch Berry in person over the spring and summer, so here is a breakdown of what he brings to the table plus more on what his commitment means for the program moving forward.

