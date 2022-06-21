Commitment Analysis: What UCLA is getting in QB commit Luke Duncan

UCLA earned an important commitment Tuesday afternoon when 2023 quarterback Luke Duncan joined the Bruins' recruiting class by committing to the program over offers from Cal, San Diego State and others. The 6-foot-5 prospect from the Bay Area had long been linked to the Golden Bears, which offered early in the spring, but the Bruins continued to keep tabs on the three-star prospect.

Quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson and the offensive staff finally made the move to offer Duncan last Friday prompting a quick visit with the Bruins ultimately leading to his decision to commit.

For months it looked like the Orinda-Miramonte High signal caller would be staying close to home to play at Cal, but his decision shouldn't come as a surprise, according to Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney, when considering Duncan's appreciation for UCLA's program and his relationship with Gunderson.

Gorney gives his full rundown of what the Bruins are getting in their latest quarterback commit in his analysis below.