 NorCalPreps - Commitment Analysis: What UCLA is getting in QB commit Luke Duncan
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-21 23:33:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment Analysis: What UCLA is getting in QB commit Luke Duncan

Matt Moreno • BruinBlitz
Recruiting Analyst
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

UCLA earned an important commitment Tuesday afternoon when 2023 quarterback Luke Duncan joined the Bruins' recruiting class by committing to the program over offers from Cal, San Diego State and others. The 6-foot-5 prospect from the Bay Area had long been linked to the Golden Bears, which offered early in the spring, but the Bruins continued to keep tabs on the three-star prospect.

Quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson and the offensive staff finally made the move to offer Duncan last Friday prompting a quick visit with the Bruins ultimately leading to his decision to commit.

For months it looked like the Orinda-Miramonte High signal caller would be staying close to home to play at Cal, but his decision shouldn't come as a surprise, according to Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney, when considering Duncan's appreciation for UCLA's program and his relationship with Gunderson.

Gorney gives his full rundown of what the Bruins are getting in their latest quarterback commit in his analysis below.

Adam Gorney's scouting report: 2023 QB Luke Duncan

What stands out to you about Luke Duncan when watching him play?

{{ article.author_name }}