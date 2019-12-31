@norcalpreps

Boys Basketball

Campolindo beat host Modesto Christian 60-52 in the finals of the Modesto Christian Holiday Hoops Classic. Tournament MVP Aidan Mahaney had 30 points. Junior Emmanuel Callas added 21 points with those two players scoring all of the Cougars’ second half points.







Modesto Christian senior Alex Merkviladze had a team high 20 points for the Crusaders, which got 14 points from Michael Pearson.





Sheldon led JSerra 29-16 at halftime, but fell 52-50 in the finals of the Torrey Pines tournament. Xavion Brown and Darren Tobias were named to the All-Tournament team. The No. 1 Huskies played without senior Marcus Bagley during the event.





Serra beat Marin Catholic 66-62 at their Bambauer Classic. Serra senior Julius Alcantara had a game high 18 points.





Girls Basketball

Bouncing back from its loss to Mater Dei, Mitty beat St. Joseph 75-39 in the third place game of the Platinum Division at the West Coast Jamboree. Sydney Bourland led four players in double figures with 15 points. Bourland and Olivia Williams were named to the all-tournament team.





Salesian led 22-4 after the first quarter en route to a 75-65 win over Miramonte. Sophomore post Silivia Fonongaloa had 20 points for the Pride, which put four players in double figures. Salesian and Miramonte are both 10-1.





After dropping two games last week, Heritage came back to win its bracket at the West Coast Jamboree by beating Kamehameha Kapalama-Hawaii 61-48. The Patriots gave up 41 points per game during the tournament.





Pinewood stayed undefeated with a 73-47 win over St. Francis-Mountain View. Annika Decker was named MVP.





Lick-Wilmerding improved to 9-1 in winning the Newark Memorial tournament. It beat Sequoia 37-36 win the finals.