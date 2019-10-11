@norcalpreps

CCS Football Notebook: Quarterbacks to watch
Top Quarterbacks in the CCSSalinas senior Carl Richardson is in the midst of a big year for the Cowboys. The 3-star prospect has thrown for more than 1,700 yards with 19 touchdowns against one inte...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news