Bruins ride guard play to strong start

St. Patrick-St. Vincent is a guard heavy team that has played big this season in getting out to a 10-1 start.





“We’ve got off to a good start,” St. Patrick-St. Vincent head coach Derek Walker said. “We have good senior leadership. Guys are buying into our system and program.”





Three of those seniors are Tariq Johnson (6-foot-0), Nick Medeiros (5-foot-10) and Jevon Blackmore (6-foot-2). Johnson is the Bruins’ only four year varsity player, Walker said.





He added on this senior trio, “Nick has had a really good start to the season. He is running our point guard spot and is a pitbull on defense. Jevon is a wing like we’ve always had. This is his first time getting big minutes.”





Some of the key wins for St. Patrick-St. Vincent are against St. Mary’s-Stockton and Montgomery. Its lone loss came against Brophy Prep at Jesuit High School. The Arizona program went on to beat Mitty and Jesuit at the Father Barry Classic.





The Bruins have been off since December 23, which meant they missed the Dame Lillard Classic at Oakland High School in the post-Christmas slot. They have been able to practice during the break.





“We tried to warn the kids about this,” Walker said of possible cancellations. “It is a weird time. Everyone is doing the best we can. You have to enjoy the moments we get.”



