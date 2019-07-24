@norcalpreps

Bobo stands out on summer circuit
Harbor 2020 outfielder Brendan Bobo has had a busy but productive summer which includes playing in the North-South series and the upcoming Area Code games in Long Beach. ‘I was really emotional,” B...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news