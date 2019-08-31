@norcalpreps

Cardinal Newman (2-0) won at Sutter (0-1) 21-7 behind big plays on a 74 yard touchdown catch by junior Tsion Nunnally and a 94 yard kickoff return by senior Giancarlo Woods. Sutter reached the red zone twice in the fourth quarter, but couldn't close to one possession.





Takeaways:

Cardinal Newman's offense remains creative with senior Jackson Pavitt at the helm. While Sutter was strong on their assignments to limit big plays, the Cardinals have multiple runners led by Pavitt and junior Shane Moran. Nunnally gives the Cardinals a downfield threat to complement their screen game.





If you are looking for a big play for Sutter, find senor Cory Mcintyre. He lines up for quarterback designed runs, as a running back and completed a half back pass. Mcintyre also is a good kick returner. As a runner, Mcintyre stretches the field sideline to sideline. He has good cutting ability to get upfield before the defense can react. Mcintyre was the lone Husky who found open space against Cardinal Newman.





Cardinal Newman had a good special team's night going 3-for-3 on PAT attempts, including a 25 yard attempt after a penalty. The Cardinals also gained advantages through their return game.





Players of Notes:

Cardinal Newman: WR/DB Giancarlo Woods, QB Jackson Pavitt, RB/FS Shane Moran, WR Tsion Nunnally, LB Hunter Graniss, LB Zackery Moran, DL Daniel Boyle





Sutter: QB/RB/KR Cory Mcintyre, LB Alex Bryan, DB Roman Resendez, ATH Alec Bell, LB Theo Bravos