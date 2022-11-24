@norcalpreps

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Bellarmine started the year 0-2 with losses to Menlo-Atherton and McClymonds, but those defeats helped build the Bells to win their first two games in the CCS Division II playoffs to set up a rematch with St. Ignatius for a section title.





“We played a very difficult schedule. Late in the year, we want to be very seasoned and polished,” Bellarmine head coach Jalal Beaucham said. “We are comfortable in these situations.”





Starting the year, Bellarmine got out to an early lead at Menlo-Atherton before a furious comeback led by wide receiver Jurrion Dickey produced a 48-34 loss. The following week, Bellarmine overcame a 14 point halftime deficit to force overtime before losing to McClymonds 24-21.





In the playoffs, Bellarmine avenged the loss to Menlo-Atherton 30-7 and then beat top seed Wilcox 21-17.





“McClymonds was very similar to Wilcox,” Beaucham said. “Very good athletes and well coached. Knew it was going to be a fight to the very end.”





For Beaucham, one of the keys to the three game winning streak following a four game losing streak has been the emergence of the receiving core with senior Sean McGuire and sophomore Zayne St. Laurent.





The Bells also recovered from some midseason injuries, including the return of senior running back Ben Pfaff.





This weekend’s title game comes in year three of this coaching staff that features numerous Bellarmine alumni.





“We never really looked at the end result. We kind of went back to the grassroot fundamentals of what made Bellarmine great,” Beaucham said of the process. “(Mike Janda’s) DNA is still very involved in our program.”



