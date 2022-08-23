Battle of NorCal Recap

The 2nd annual Battle of Nor Cal which was hosted by Simply Basketball was all it was hyped up to be. With 40 of the top prospects in NorCal, the event was full of highlights as well as excitement.





Game 1Team 916 vs Team 209 ( last years winner) and it kicked the day off just right. Jamari Phillips started off hitting multiple deep 3’s followed by high school teammate BJ Davis who dropped 17 points as well giving the 209 an early lead. Out of the break, Jalen Glenn started heating up and couldn't miss cutting into the lead. Ben Rosenborough chipped in a tough 17 points for Team 916 as well and showed his strength and ability to get to the basket at a high level.Team 209 pulled away towards the end behind a few more big buckets from Phillips ending the game 85-70

Top performers:Team209- Jamari Phillips 26, BJ Davis 17, Jalen Brown 10Team 916- Jalen Glenn 29 (game high), Ben Rosenborough 12, Jermaine Haliburton 9





Game 2 Team Central vs The Bay: This game was back and forth the entire time with both sides making multiple big plays. The Bay Area came out clicking with a total team effort lead by Zion Sensley and Money Williams. Aden Curry from Team Central used his physicality and superb 3 point shooting in knocking down 7 3’s to bring his team back and scoring a game high 25 points. He was followed closely by his teammate J.J. Howard who had 19 points on many spectacular dunks.However The Bay ended up pulling out a close one 91-89.

Top performers: The Bay - Money Williams 15, Zion Sensley 17, Ryan Beasley 13 Team Central - Aden Curry 25, JJ Howard 19, Connor Amundsen 10





Consolation GameTeam Central vs Team 916: Another very competitive game between these two. Central opening up with a big lead and looked like they’ll be getting the victory. However Team 916 rolled back strong pulling out a close one 73-71.

Top Performers Team Central - Aden Curry 12 (four 3’s), Mike Davis Jr 11, J.J. Howard 8 Team 916 - Mark Larvenov 22, Jalen Glenn 10, Ben Rosenborough 10





Championship Game Team 209 vs The Bay: Right from the tip off you could tell the 209 wanted this game and was trying to be back to back champs. BJ Davis came out firing from everywhere and couldn’t be stopped, accompanied again by his Modesto Christian teammate Phillips who also helped on the offensive end to fight off The Bay. But the play by Zion Sensley, and Tyler Harris for The Bay keep the game close and always in striking distance. With time running out Team 209 was able to hold them off and win their 2nd Battle of NorCal Championship 102-74.

Top PerformersThe Bay - Zion Sensley 13, Tyler Harris 12, Derek Sangater 12, Andrew McKeever 11.Team 209 - BJ Davis 21 Jamari Phillips 16, Llyod French 18, Malachi Miller 12





Dunk Contest Winner: Zion Sensley Runner up: J.J. Howard

3pt shooting Contest Winner - AJ Harris Runner Up - Jamari Phillips

MVP - Jamari Phillips