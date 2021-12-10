Basketball Scoreboard: Tournaments Galore

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





A busy weekend of basketball provides hoop fans with some excellent matchups from Gridley to Stockton to Piedmont and around the country with local teams in Hawaii and Washington D.C.





Boys Basketball Scoreboard

3 Takeaways:

1. Ben Roseborough and the Dragons got out to a fast start in beating Dublin 81-63 in the opener of the Gridley Invitational Basketball Tournament. The talented sophomore scored an event high 34 points.

2. Grant senior Rishod Brown has raised his stock through the early season and added another solid perfomrance in the Pacers' 66-59 win over Oakland Tech at the Stockton Children's Classic at Edison High School.

3. St. Ignaitus stayed undefeated with a 65-48 win over Marin Catholic. 6-foot-7 senior John Squire had 13 points for St. Ignatius.





Girls Basketball Scoreboard

3 Takeaways:

1. The Folsom-Vista Classic has a two good semi-finals to watch on Friday. Folsom will face Lincoln-Stockton after they beat Cosumnes Oaks and Granite Bay respectively. Oak Ridge will take on Vista del Lago. The four teams are a combined 18-1.

2. Burlingame posted one of the surprises of the night with a 71-38 win over Priory at the Jim Soden Classic at Terra Nova. Sophomore post Elana Weisman had 26 points and Junior Ava Uhrich had 21 points. They will take on Capuchino today, which got 25 points from senior Hailey Hoff in its first round win.

3. Mitty and Salesian won their first round games at the Iolani Classic in Hawaii. Today, Mitty will play Iolani and Salesian will play Centennial-Nevada.