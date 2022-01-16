Basketball Scoreboard - January 15

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Boys Basketball





#1 Campolindo beat St. Mary’s-Stockton 64-46

#3 Mitty beat #17 St. Ignatius 50-46

#7 Grant beat Fortune Early College Prep 71-55

#8 Riordan beat #31 Bellarmine 59-37

#9 Sheldon beat #29 Pleasant Valley 73-53

#11 Ponderosa beat Burbank 78-74

#18 Miramonte beat #27 San Ramon Valley 66-41

#21 Folsom beat Sacramento 69-51

#32 Whitney beat Edison-Stockton 72-70

Sacred Heart Cathedral beat #13 St. Francis 55-51

Valley Christian beat #19 Serra 50-49

Capital Christian beat #25 Jesuit 55-49

Liberty beat Davis 64-51

El Camino-Sacramento beat Monterey Trail 58-57

Vanden beat Oak Ridge 70-49

Shadow Hills beat Del Campo 64-49

Weston Ranch beat Antelope 97-87





Girls Basketball





#4 St. Mary’s-Stockton beat Millenium-Arizona 69-43

#5 Folsom beat Ontario Christian 80-56

#6 St. Ignatius beat #10 Vanden 81-63

#15 Laguna Creek beat San Joaquin Memorial 66-49

#21 Lincoln-Stockton beat South Medford 67-59

#33 Piedmont beat Lynwood 60-43

#34 Antelope beat Woodside Priory 65-37

Edison-Stockton beat #30 Rodriguez 44-41



