Basketball Scoreboard - January 15
If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!
Boys Basketball
#1 Campolindo beat St. Mary’s-Stockton 64-46
#3 Mitty beat #17 St. Ignatius 50-46
#7 Grant beat Fortune Early College Prep 71-55
#8 Riordan beat #31 Bellarmine 59-37
#9 Sheldon beat #29 Pleasant Valley 73-53
#11 Ponderosa beat Burbank 78-74
#18 Miramonte beat #27 San Ramon Valley 66-41
#21 Folsom beat Sacramento 69-51
#32 Whitney beat Edison-Stockton 72-70
Sacred Heart Cathedral beat #13 St. Francis 55-51
Valley Christian beat #19 Serra 50-49
Capital Christian beat #25 Jesuit 55-49
Liberty beat Davis 64-51
El Camino-Sacramento beat Monterey Trail 58-57
Vanden beat Oak Ridge 70-49
Shadow Hills beat Del Campo 64-49
Weston Ranch beat Antelope 97-87
Girls Basketball
#4 St. Mary’s-Stockton beat Millenium-Arizona 69-43
#5 Folsom beat Ontario Christian 80-56
#6 St. Ignatius beat #10 Vanden 81-63
#15 Laguna Creek beat San Joaquin Memorial 66-49
#21 Lincoln-Stockton beat South Medford 67-59
#33 Piedmont beat Lynwood 60-43
#34 Antelope beat Woodside Priory 65-37
Edison-Stockton beat #30 Rodriguez 44-41