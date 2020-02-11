@norcalpreps

Boys Basketball

Arcata (18-8) beat Eureka (17-10) 70-59 in overtime in the first round of Humboldt-Del Norte League Dick Niclai Tournament. Arcata moves on to play St. Bernard’s







Lowell (19-6, 8-3) bet Mission (14-11, 10-2) 74-53 behind 39 points from senior Cal Ladine.





#1 Sheldon (22-4, 9-1) avenged a loss to Cosumnes Oaks (17-9, 6-4) 90-65 for its seventh straight win. Senior Xavion Brown left in the fourth quarter due to injury.





Jesuit (19-7, 7-3) beat Pleasant Grove (7-18, 0-10) 69-45 to stay in second place in the Delta League. The Marauders end the season with Sheldon on Wednesday and Davis on Friday.





Franklin-Elk Grove (16-11, 6-5) beat Elk Grove (20-7, 6-5) 51-48. It was 31-13 Franklin at halftime. In the first meeting, Elk Grove won 51-45.





Girls Basketball

#4 St. Mary’s-Stockton (18-4) rolled past #5 Miramonte (20-4) 86-49 in Stockton. Senior Amaya Oliver had a team high 16 points to lead six Rams’ players in double figures.





Davis beat #11 McClatchy 49-47 in Davis on Monday night. Skylar Schouten and Emme Eisenman each had 14 points for Davis. Davis (14-12) had lost four of its last five games. McClatchy (23-3) has some of its momentum halted after last week’s win over Laguna Creek.





Elk Grove (13-14, 9-2) beat Franklin-Elk Grove (22-5, 10-1) 51-42. The Thundering Herd trailed 29-20 at halftime. Elk Grove, which started the year in the NCP Top 20, has won six in a row after a 7-14 start.





Vista del Lago (17-9, 8-3) handed Christian Brothers (18-8, 9-1) its first league loss with a 40-38 win. The Eagles trailed 26-17 at halftime and held Christian Brothers to two points in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Kira Sadler led Vista del Lago with 15 points.



