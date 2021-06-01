Baseball Top 20: CCS gears up for section playoffs

1. Mitty (19-4): Heading into the WCAL Playoffs, Mitty ran its win streak to eight games with a three game sweep of Bellarmine (7-0, 5-0, 7-6). In the final game, the Monarchs scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh.





2. De La Salle (20-4): The Spartans ended the season with a 13 game winning streak, including a two game sweep of California.





3. St. Mary’s-Stockton (16-4): The Rams finished their season on May 4. The Rams own non-league wins over De La Salle and Elk Grove.





4. Elk Grove (23-4): Elk Grove has won five in a row and nine out of 10 after sweeping Pleasant Grove (11-1, 8-1, 6-4). In the 11-1 win, AJ Hutcheson had a home run.





5. California (18-6): California had a nine game winning streak and a six game winning streak this spring and were the No. 1 ranked team before dropping two games to De La Salle.





6. Valley Christian-San Jose (19-8): As part of winning a three game series against St. Francis, the Warriors won the opener 12-2 behind three RBI from Jonathan Cymrot. They start off with St. Ignatius in the WCAL Playoffs.





7. Palo Alto (20-4): The Vikings have scored double digit runs in eight of the last nine games in going 9-0 over that stretch. In a 13-1 win over Cupertino, Hayden Jung-Goldberg had six RBI.





8. St. Francis-Mountain View (14-10): In the final regular season series, St. Francis lost two of three games to Valley Christian. Tristan Kim threw a complete game, four-hitter in a 1-0 win.





9. Tamalpais (19-1): The Red Tailed Hawks outscored its opponents by 106 runs. Their only loss was a 2-1 walk-off defeat to Marin Catholic.





10. Serra (22-3): Isaiah Crump had a home run in the 4-3 win over Sacred Heart Cathedral. The Padres added 8-4 and 6-1 wins over Sacred Heart Cathedral. They host Bellarmine to start the WCAL Playoffs.





11. Franklin-Elk Grove (20-8): The Wildcats posted a sweep of Jesuit (13-6, 2-0, 7-1). In the final game, Tyler Tobey had a home run, double and two RBI. Half of their losses came to Elk Grove (three) and De La Salle.





12. San Ramon Valley (15-9): In the middle of the season, the Wolves won 15 out of 17 games and were a top five team in Northern California at its peak.





13. Casa Grande (14-2): The Gauchos moved up the rankings following wins over Justin-Siena (14-2), Vintage (4-3) and Cardinal Newman (7-4). Dylan Petersen had two RBI against the Cardinals. Casa Grande plays Cardinal Newman on Tuesday and Napa on Wednesday.





14. Cardinal Newman (16-3): Carson Crawford had four home runs and seven RBI in three games last week, including a 7-4 loss to Casa Grande. The two teams play again on Tuesday.





15. Woodcreek (22-4): Woodcreek ended the season on a 16 game winning streak and outscored its opponents 244-80.





16. Los Gatos (19-6): Kai Hori had a home run and four RBI and Los Gatos scored six runs in the top of the seventh in a 7-3 win over Mountain View. The Wildcats also beat Wilcox 9-1 and 10-5.





17. Pleasant Grove (18-10): The Eagles ended the season being swept by Elk Grove (11-1, 8-1, 6-4). They own series wins over Jesuit and Davis and beat Laguna Creek and Folsom in non-league action.





18. Mountain View (14-5): After losing to Los Gatos (7-3), Mountain View beat Homestead (8-1, 11-6). Gabe Barrett had eight RBI this past week.





19. Vintage (11-3): Vintage split a two game week in beating Napa 8-3 before losing to Casa Grande 4-3. The Crushers are now 0-2 against the Gauchos. This week, they play American Canyon and Petaluma.





20. Rio Americano (20-2): Rio Americano scored four runs in the top of the sixth to beat Jesuit 6-5 on Monday. Will Heron and Devin Dettman each had two RBI. Later this week, it will start a three game set against Sacramento.