NorCalPreps - Baseball Scoreboard: St. Francis wins on a walk-off

NCP Baseball Top 20 Rankings





Franklin-Elk Grove (7-3) beat Davis (6-1): The Wildcats scored in each of the first three innings in picking up a key Delta Conference win. Senior Andres Galan threw a complete game with nine strikeouts. Senior Michael Freitas went 2-for-4 with two RBI.





Serra (4-0) beat Los Altos (0-1) 18-13: A football score broke out on the diamond on Tuesday as the Padres scored in five of seven innings and sophomore Jack Brownfield had a home run. Los Altos senior Aaron Parker went 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBI.





St. Francis-Mountain View (3-1) beat Los Gatos (1-1) 5-4: Junior Max Ross had a walk-off home run in the 10th inning. Sophomore Ned Righellis threw five innings of relief in giving up one run while striking out six.





Pleasant Grove (7-2) beat Jesuit (3-3) 11-1: The Eagles scored three runs in the second inning and four in the fourth inning to pick up the win.





Heritage (9-1) beat Liberty (2-8) 6-3: After going down 3-0 after the first half inning, Heritage got a home run from Brad Ehlen, a triple from Gavin Tonkel and a double from Markus Petures. Christian Machado threw three shutout innings with three strikeouts to pick up the win. For Liberty, Michael Baker had a double and two RBI.





Elk Grove (9-3) beat Sheldon (4-7) 9-3: The Thundering Herd rode a seven run, fourth inning with senior Eddie Madrigal notching a two out, two RBI double. In total, Elk Grove had five extra base hits in support of senior Sam Frizzi, who went six innings of one run ball. Brennen De Santiago led Sheldon with two hits.





Woodcreek (6-3) beat Bella Vista (5-5) 8-3: Gerald Hanson had four RBI and Jake Harvey tossed a complete game for the Timberwolves. Ethan Padilla went 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Broncos.





Tracy (8-5) beat Tokay (3-10) 5-4: Tracy outhit Tokay 10-4 in winning an eight inning contest. On the mound, Tracy’s Drew Giannini gave up three unearned runs in 7.1 innings with seven strikeouts. Tokay’s Logan Drummond gave up two runs in five innings with nine strikeouts.





Redwood (8-0) beat Novato (4-3) 16-1: Michael Bender had a home run and three RBI and Luca Bove also drove in three runs for the Giants. Four pitchers combined for a two hitter with 10 strikeouts.





Tamalpais (6-0) beat San Marin (4-1) 11-1: Tucker Bougie struck out nine batters in five innings in helping hand San Marin its first loss. Emerson Rabow had a home run for Tamalpais, which is averaging nine runs per game.





Marin Catholic (5-4) beat San Rafael (1-7) 7-3: Senior Van Larson had two extra base hits and went five innings for the win. Carl Schmidt had two RBI and got the final six outs on the mound.





Willow Glen (2-2) beat Pioneer-San Jose (2-1) 7-5: Ty Ostrowski had a double and a RBI and went five innings as a starter. Riley Stewart pitched the final five innings and gave up just an unearned run. Andrew Wilford went 4-for-5 with a home run in the loss.