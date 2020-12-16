Baseball Player Notebook: Cal adds standout local players
Baseball Player Notebook - Part IJ.T. Amaral 6-foot-0, 176 pounds INF Palma (2021)Amaral also plays football and basketball, but his future is in baseball after signing with San Francisco. He is a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news