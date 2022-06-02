Baseball Notes: Rematch set in Division I

Division I

#1 De La Salle beat #4 Foothill-Pleasanton 6-1: The Spartans got a home run and three RBI from Anthony Martinez and a complete game, three hitter from Donovan Chriss.





#2 St. Francis-Mountain View beat #6 Valley Christian-San Jose 3-2: Jack Surdey pitched into the sixth inning and Ryan Lee had a home run to send the Lancers to the regional finals.





Division II

#4 Granite Bay beat #1 Bellarmine 4-2: Granite Bay scored twice in the third inning to grab the lead, but needed extras to beat the top seeded Bells in 10 innings.





#2 Mitty beat #6 McClatchy 3-0: Antonio Cabrera and Kyle Scritsky combined for the three hitter to lead the Monarchs. Luka Brocilo added three hits.





Division III

#4 St. Bernard’s beat #8 Central 8-0: The Crusaders outhit the Grizzlies 9-1 and scored all eight of their runs in the first four innings.





#7 Alpha Charter beat #3 Rio Americano 11-1: Another small school winner in Division III, Alpha Charter has now won 10 in a row and has given up two runs per game during the streak.





Division IV

#1 Colusa beat #4 Christopher 2-1: Luka Kalfsbeek threw a complete game, two hitter with six strikeouts. Christopher tied the game in the top of the seventh before Colusa walked it off in the bottom half of the inning.





#2 Bradshaw Christian beat #6 St. Mary’s-Berkeley 8-2: The Pride are giving up just more than three runs per game in reaching the NorCal finals.





Division V

#6 Berean Christian beat #2 Turlock Christian 7-2: Leading 2-0 going into the sixth, Berean Christian scored four in the top of the sixth to seal the win.



