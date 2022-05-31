Baseball Notes: NorCal Playoff Standouts

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Division I

#1 De La Salle beat #8 Del Campo 9-3: The Spartans scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control. They got five doubles from five different players and four innings of two run ball from Tyler Wood, who picked up the win.





#4 Foothill beat #5 Palo Alto 15-5: Foothill won the five inning game after scoring 10 runs in the second inning and five more in the third. Payton McMillan and Jack Basseer combined for seven RBI.





#6 Valley Christian beat #3 Whitney 7-4: With the score tied at two after three innings, the Warriors plated four runs in the fourth to be the lone road winner on Tuesday in Division I.





#2 St. Francis beat #7 Cardinal Newman 11-1: The Lancers scored six runs in the fifth and final inning to post a 10 run win.





Division II

#1 Bellarmine beat #8 Vanden 5-4: Bellarmine avoided the first round loss with four runs in the bottom of the seventh.





#4 Granite Bay beat #5 Ukiah 1-0: Nolan Lawrie and Cadden Hunter combined on a one-hitter to hold off the NCS Division II champions.





#6 McClatchy beat #3 Pleasant Valley 11-7: Mason Ogihara had three RBI and the Lions scored four runs in the top of the seventh.





#2 Mitty beat #7 Clovis East 3-2: Mitty used an eighth inning sacrifice fly to hold off Clovis East. Luka Pintar threw 2.2 shutout innings of relief to get the win.





Division III

#8 Central beat #1 Monterey 8-6: Central was the only No. 8 seed to win on Tuesday and the only Central Section team to advance in the NorCal bracket.





#4 St. Bernard’s beat #5 Foothill-Palo Cedro 5-4: After winning the NCS Division VI title, St. Bernard’s advanced with its 14th win in the last 15 games.





#3 Rio Americano beat #6 Sutter 15-5: Rio Americano scored double digit runs for the 11th time this season in the five inning win. The Raiders scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth.





#7 Alpha Charter beat #2 Petaluma 2-1: Holding Petaluma to just three hits, Alpha Charter knocked out Petaluma behind RBI doubles from Jaxon Byrd and Conner Smith.





Division IV

#1 Colusa beat #8 Branson 5-4: Colusa stayed perfect as Niko Silvas had a pair of RBI. Ethan Lay struck out 13 batters over 5.2 innings.





#4 Christopher beat #5 Calaveras 10-3: Sitting at 9-16, Christopher has won its last four games including the CCS Division V title and a first round win in NorCals.





#6 St. Mary’s Berkeley beat #3 St. Francis SCP 4-3: The Panthers have now won five in a row and have given up 10 total runs during the streak.





#2 Bradshaw Christian beat #7 Madera South 3-0: Bradshaw Christian has now posted eight shutouts this season and will take a 14 game winning streak into Thursday’s semi-finals.





Division V

#1 Monte Vista Christian beat #8 Washington-San Francisco 3-1: Jacob Woods struck out six batters in a complete game to lead the Mustangs.





#4 Durham beat #5 Etna 7-5: Tyler Porter went 2-for-4 with two RBI and Rico Merlo gave up two runs over five innings.





#6 Berean Christian beat #3 Skyline14-1: Griffin DeRusso, Tom Reed and Josh Ting each had three RBI.





#2 Turlock Christian beat #7 Mendota 6-0: Turlock Christian won its ninth straight game, including seven by shutout.



